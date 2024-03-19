Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 24,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 51,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 139,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 209,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.15 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.