Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average of $183.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.15 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

