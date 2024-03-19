Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $154.15 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

