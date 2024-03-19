Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.7% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL stock opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.15 and a 12-month high of $199.62.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.