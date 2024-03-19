Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $69.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

