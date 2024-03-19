Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

ATO stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.05 and its 200-day moving average is $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

