Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.85.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

