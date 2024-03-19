Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 379,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $308.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.23 and its 200-day moving average is $240.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 134.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $325.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

