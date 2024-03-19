Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.53% of Axon Enterprise worth $1,570,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,817,000 after buying an additional 538,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after buying an additional 619,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $308.45 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $325.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.23 and a 200-day moving average of $240.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.73.

Get Our Latest Report on AXON

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.