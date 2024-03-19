B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,807,000 after buying an additional 37,769 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAR stock opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $244.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.03.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.