B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $763,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

