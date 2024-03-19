B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $807,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $45,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 42,900.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.2 %

Xylem stock opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $128.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

