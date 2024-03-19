B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 508,198 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $248.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

