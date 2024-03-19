B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 563 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,470,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 501.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.