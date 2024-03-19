B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 24,826 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,826 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,332,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,042,000 after purchasing an additional 352,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after buying an additional 635,253 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after acquiring an additional 534,483 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.