BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 154.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after buying an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.15 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.21.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

