Beacon Wealthcare LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.2% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,390,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,568,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $417.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $269.52 and a 1-year high of $427.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

