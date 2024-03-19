Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4,706.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $143.56.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.