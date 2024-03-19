BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,186 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.81% of BorgWarner worth $77,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

