Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) & Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Head to Head Survey

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Ørsted A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 4 5 2 2.82 Ørsted A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus price target of $30.91, suggesting a potential upside of 40.18%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Ørsted A/S.

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Ørsted A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $5.04 billion 1.26 -$21.00 million ($0.32) -68.91 Ørsted A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ørsted A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Ørsted A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 12.23% 2.23% 0.90% Ørsted A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Ørsted A/S on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Taiwan, as well as develops renewable hydrogen and green fuels in Europe and on the United States gulf coast. The Onshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates onshore wind and solar farms in the United States and Europe, as well as integrated storage. The Bioenergy & Other segments engages in the generation of heat and power and delivery of ancillary services from CHP plants in Denmark; optimizes gas portfolio, and Danish and Swedish B2B markets. The company was formerly known as DONG Energy A/S and changed its name to Ørsted A/S in November 2017. Ørsted A/S was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fredericia, Denmark.

