Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,555 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.