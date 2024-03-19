Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,945 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,017 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,630 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

