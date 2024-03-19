Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

