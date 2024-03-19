Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 397 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,219,000 after buying an additional 423,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.07.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $459.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $289.81 and a one year high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.99.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

