Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,667 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

