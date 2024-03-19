Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,270 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Carnival Co. & worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.91 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.