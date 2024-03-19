Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,270 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Carnival Co. & worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:CCL opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.91 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Carnival Co. & Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
