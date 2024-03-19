Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,947,000 after buying an additional 323,862 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

