CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,266,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,708,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8,761.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

CNP stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

