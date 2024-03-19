Century Therapeutics’ (IPSC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $284.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

In related news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,509 shares of company stock worth $127,635 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

