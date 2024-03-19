Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,665 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in XPO by 37.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $129.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

