Citigroup Inc. Sells 40,275 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,275 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.37% of Tilly’s worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tilly’s by 62.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tilly’s by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $161,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,117,757 shares in the company, valued at $39,304,373.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 495,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,866 in the last ninety days. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $173.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.65 million. Analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Further Reading

