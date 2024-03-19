Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $263.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.62 and its 200 day moving average is $242.58. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $204.60 and a 1 year high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

