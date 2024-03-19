Contrasting Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and United Homes Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and United Homes Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million N/A $169.36 million N/A N/A United Homes Group $421.47 million 0.78 $7.07 million ($0.20) -34.20

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A United Homes Group 29.67% -61.58% 34.85%

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

