CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at JMP Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSGP. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $96.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

