Country Trust Bank Has $98.36 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,598 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,593,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $242,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 44,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.35. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

