Craig Hallum Raises Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Price Target to $7.00

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

Shares of ACTG opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $490.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 906,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 562,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 532,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

