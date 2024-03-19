Critical Comparison: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments 2,337.29% -202.89% 683.69% X Financial 27.82% 24.42% 12.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 3.15 -$5.98 million N/A N/A X Financial $516.58 million 0.42 $117.73 million $3.59 1.25

Risk and Volatility

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MGT Capital Investments and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

X Financial beats MGT Capital Investments on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

(Get Free Report)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About X Financial

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.