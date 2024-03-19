CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 62.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $230.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.93 and a 52 week high of $241.61.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

