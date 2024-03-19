Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $242,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $180.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

