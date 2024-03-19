Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $104.66 and last traded at $105.83. Approximately 4,413,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,671,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.00.

Specifically, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,034,410 shares of company stock valued at $571,909,471. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after purchasing an additional 998,298 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

