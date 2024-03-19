Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Ovintiv worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after acquiring an additional 507,562 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,527,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

