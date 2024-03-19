Deutsche Bank AG Has $19.82 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of AES worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AES by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after buying an additional 6,323,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,553,000 after buying an additional 844,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 38.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,911,000 after buying an additional 693,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE AES opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

