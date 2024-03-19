DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $210.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $213.04 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $222.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $108,908,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

