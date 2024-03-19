DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $215.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.95.

DKS opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.78 and a 200 day moving average of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $222.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,007,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

