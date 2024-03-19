DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $183.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $222.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $108,908,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 583,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

