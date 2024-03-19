Direct Digital (DRCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Direct Digital to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Direct Digital Stock Down 11.2 %

Direct Digital stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.97 million, a PE ratio of 125.52 and a beta of 8.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRCT. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Direct Digital from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Direct Digital from $12.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Direct Digital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Direct Digital by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 68,315 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Direct Digital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Direct Digital by 60.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Direct Digital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

