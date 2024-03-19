Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,056 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 611,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,190 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

