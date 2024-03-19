Diversified Trust Co Acquires 3,034 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 9,866.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

