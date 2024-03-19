Diversified Trust Co Acquires 866 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average of $131.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

