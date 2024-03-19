Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,397 shares of company stock valued at $969,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRL

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.